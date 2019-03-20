|
|
Leeila Gould
Leeila Gould, beloved grandmother and friend, died peacefully on February 11, 2019 at age 94. Born in Seattle on March 21, 1924, Lee grew up in the Rainier Valley just a few streets away from the love of her life, her late husband Gordon Gould.
Lee is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; son, Gordy; and her five brothers: Fred, Dick, Jack, Ray and Al Dyson. She is survived by her grandchildren, Erika (husband Jeff) Shaw; Karen (husband Matt) Secrest; Patrick Gould; and great-granddaughter who proudly shares her first name, Leeila Secrest.
Gram, we love and miss you.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019