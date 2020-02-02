|
|
Leida Sanders
Leida Sanders passed away on December 14, 2019 in Bellevue after a long illness surrounded by her family, that was her world. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Michael, her sons Mark and Jason (MaryJane), and her beloved grandsons Michael and William. The family wants to thank Dr. Jennifer Mills for her compassion and care while treating Leida during her illness, they would also like to thank the caregivers at the NC Adult Family Home for the respect and care they gave her and her family. Though her life was difficult much of the time, she taught us all to take it one day at a time and she was an inspiration to those who knew her. Leida will be deeply missed, but we'll always remember her for her genuine care for others, infectious smile, love of Elvis and her chocolate chip cookies. Sweet your suffering is now over!
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020