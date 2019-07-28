|
|
Leif Alan "Al" Hovland
On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Leif "Al" Hovland, loving father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to so many, passed away at age 74.
Al was born on February 27, 1945, in Seattle, WA to Leif and Virginia (ne;e Smiley). He was a lifelong resident of the Seattle area, and spent his life giving back to the communities in and around Seattle. He attended Roosevelt High School, then graduated from the University of Washington with Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Political Science and Economics. Al began working for the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation shortly thereafter, starting as a general laborer and eventually rising to Facilities Maintenance Manager until his retirement after 28 years of faithful service to the City of Seattle. After retirement, he continued to show his commitment to this city by serving as a Board Member for ARSCE (Active and Retired Seattle City Employees).
Al strove to make a positive difference in the lives of the people in his community, and his volunteer activities were emblematic of that objective. He was a dedicated Rotarian for over 33 years, serving as Club President for the Rotary Club of Ballard (Seattle) before transferring to the University Sunrise Club. He served as Board President for both the North End Emergency Fund/Ballard Magnolia Food Bank and the Ballard Northwest Senior Center. He was a Council Member and Secretary of the Laurelhurst Community Center Advisory Council and loved being in charge of the grill each year at the Laurelhurst Salmon Bake.
Al loved history and genealogy. He spent much of his life researching the history of his own family as well as many others. He kept in touch with family members all over the world and was known as the family historian. He loved to hear other people's stories, and never met a person with whom he couldn't strike up a friendly conversation. He also loved antique collecting, spent time water-painting, and making pottery. He was known for his quick wit, his dry sense of humor, and his compassionate spirit.
Al was preceded in death by the love of his life, Diana Hovland (ne;e Henry). He is survived by his two daughters, Amy (Bill) Dussault, Lynnwood, and Sarah Hovland, Seattle, two siblings, Mark (Ann) Hovland, Mukilteo, and Penny (David) Griffen, Seattle, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Al's life will be celebrated on Sunday, August 18th, from
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the
Leif Erickson Lodge,
2245 NW 57th St, Seattle, 98107.
Anyone who knew Al is welcome
to come and share a story.
Memorials may be made to the Ballard Northwest Senior Center or the Ballard Food Bank.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019