Leif Christian Gregerson
Born November 28, 1925 in Ballard, WA to Emil K. and Elinor Hansen Gregersen, brother to Edmund Gregersen and Nancy Johnson Gregersen, raised in Ketchikan, AK. There he grew up fishing commercially with his family and he maintained his passion for the sea and fishing throughout his life. Graduated early from Ketchikan High School to enlist in WWII US Army Air Corp, graduate of Washington State University School of Pharmacy, University of Washington School of Dentistry, intern of Oral Surgery and Residency at Harborview Medical Center. Went on to teach for over 50 years in the Oral Surgery Department of UW as well as having his own general practice of Dentistry for over 50 years in Ballard, giving many of his students a start in their career. His dental practice took place in his own building that he named "The Nordic Professional Building." Proud of being part of the Norwegian community in Ballard, including being one of the longest standing members of Ballard First Lutheran Church. Married to Nancy Anderson Gregerson, beloved father of Mark Emil Gregerson, Margaret Ann Gregerson, John Martin Clayton, Holly Hope Von Lossow, and Leif Christian Gregerson II, as well as one special grandchild, Lewis Harper Gregerson-Spencer and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death, his parents, siblings, nephew Dean Stavee and daughter Holly Von Lossow.
The funeral will be held on Friday Nov 22nd at Ballard First Lutheran Church at 1PM.
2006 NW 65th St. Seattle, WA 98117
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ballard First Lutheran Church (send checks to 2006 NW 65th St. Seattle, WA 98117 or online at www.bflcs.org) or Medic One (checks payable to King County Medic One 20811 84th Ave South, Suite 102 Kent, WA 98032)
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019