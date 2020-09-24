1/1
Leif Wesley Erickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leif's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leif Wesley Erickson

Leif Erickson, 69, of Pt. Townsend, WA passed away in peace on September 22, 2020 in Tacoma, WA He was born on May 21, 1951 to Reid and Elora (Campbell) Erickson in Seattle, WA.

He will lovingly be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted father, a brilliant boat mechanic, an outboard boat racer, a former Jefferson County Port Commissioner, and a US Marine. Leif was kind and charming to all that met him and had an amazing sense of humor.

He is survived by his mother, Elora, sister Lael, brother Reid, and daughter Katie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved