|
|
Leigh Antionette (Toni)
Strawhecker
(nee Vieux)
In loving memory of Toni, who was born on July 1, 1941 in Augusta, Kansas. She passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 in Bellevue, WA.
Toni is survived by her husband: Don; her children: Jason and Heather; her grandchildren: Ashley, Kassandra, Ivy, and
Julian; and her great grand-children: Farrah and Zoe. Toni adored her family and often went out of her way to help with parenting. She was loving, warm, wise, funny, easygoing, sociable, intelligent, and generous. She loved unconditionally and will always represent a role model of resilience, integrity and kindness for her children and grandchildren.
Toni was raised by Frederick and Virginia Vieux. She married in her early 20's and moved to WA state. She later remarried Donald Strawhecker, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. As she survived alcoholism, four bouts of cancer, heart surgery, and many other chronic medical issues; Toni was a force to be reckoned with. She quit drinking in 1971, and never had another drink again. She worked her way up the mortgage industry and became a leader in her field. She had an unwavering work ethic, and rarely missed a day of work- even during chemotherapy treatments. Don was her devoted caregiver during the past several years as her health was failing. She was deeply grateful for Don and his uncompromising love.
Toni enjoyed books, travel, decorating, shopping, cooking, rock and roll music, and entertaining. She was crazy about animals - especially her beloved dog, Foo, and her many kitties. She was always impeccably dressed and loved her bling! She remained on top of politics and her wish would be that Americans VOTE and take a firm stand against racism and inequality.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who will remember her as a pillar of strength, love and determination.
A celebration of her life will be
held in Woodinville on October 6th.
For more information, please contact: [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019