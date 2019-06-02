Leila Z. Liepins



May 29, 1926 ~ May 26, 2019



Leila Liepins passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 with Nick, Michelle, and Karen at her side. She told me months ago she didn't want a flowery obituary. She just wanted it to say "she died". I laughed and said, "you sure you don't want me to elaborate a little bit?" She said, "ok, list the surviving family members."



Leila is survived by her kids.... Elsa, Zoe, Rebecca and Otto. Honorable mention to Cheryl, Carsten and Carolyn for putting up with them. Honorable mention to Karen for being like a daughter to her.



She also has the following grandchildren . . . Tony, Nick, Alex and Tiger. Honorable mention to Sarah and Michelle for putting up with Tony and Nick.



Last, but certainly not least, the GREAT grandchildren..... Jayden, Alesia, Jaxon, and the great grandchildren not quite yet official - Ethan, Madeline and Henry.



Mom always said grace asking God to guide and protect her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. God, we now ask you to guide and protect her.