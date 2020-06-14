Leland H. Munson, Jr.



Leland H. Munson, Jr., 91, went to be with our Lord on June 2, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. He was born on December 28, 1928 in Bellingham, Washington, but resided in Seattle for almost all of his life. He graduated from Ballard High School and went on to serve for a brief time as a Marine during the Korean War, worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 40 years, and took on several part-time jobs during his years at the Post Office and following his retirement from the Post Office.



Leland has been an active member of Fremont Baptist Church throughout most of his adult life as well as a member of the Chapel at Port Susan near Marysville.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland (Sr.) and Mary Munson, his sister, Marilee Shreve (John), and his daughter, Teresa Stettner (Raymond). Leland is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maythea Munson, daughters Cynthia Munson, Mary Munson-Allen, and Margaret Sheldon (John), sons Leland Munson, III, Mark Munson (Di Anna), and Michael Munson (Sally), as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Leland will be forever missed in the lives of those who knew him; his wonderful spirit and warm smile will always remain in our hearts. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.



A private interment will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery. A celebration of Leland's life will be held on a date to be determine once such an event is permitted pending COVID-19 and State mandated restrictions.



