Leland Roy Roseberg
Leland Roy Roseberg

Leland Roy Roseberg, long time resident of Seattle, WA, recently of Oak Harbor, passed away at home Friday, August 7, 2020.

Lee was born in McPherson, KS., December 31, 1934, and raised in American Falls, ID. He was a graduate of Pacific Lutheran University and served in the US Army. He married his wife Greta in 1958, and worked for the Boeing Co.

He is survived by Greta, daughter Trina (Casey), son Tim, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Services to be arranged.

Remembrances may be made to Music Mission Kiev; University Presbyterian Church, Deacon Fund, Seattle; or Whidbey Presbyterian Church in Oak Harbor.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
