Leland Scott Miesbauer
Lee was born in Cloquet, Minnesota in September 1941 & passed away February 9, 2020. He went to the U. of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. He relocated to San Francisco and then San Diego where he worked as the site engineer for Coronado Bay bridge. After its completion his family relocated to Seattle where he worked for the state ferry system, ABKJ, SSOE and CivilTech. He had many passions such as the outdoors, skiing and sailing and enjoyed working on home projects and renovations. He's survived by his beloved wife Joy of 54 years, his children Holly, Scott and his wife Maritza, and three grandchildren (Michael, Mikaela
and Lauren). Plus his sister Karen McDonald and her husband Bill, and his brother Robert Miesbauer, their families, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed.
We will be having a celebration of Lee's life July 25, 2020 at
Rosehill Community Center from
1:00pm - 4:00pm in Mukilteo, WA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Cloquet Educational Foundation in Lee's name. Sign Lee's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020