Lenard Carl Benson
Lenard Benson, 90, formerly of North Bend, WA died Aug 2, 2019 in Spokane of heart failure. He was born Sept 25, 1928 in Bellevue, WA and attended Highland Grade School, Overlake High School and the University of Washington. During the Korean War he served in the medical corps at Fort Lewis & Landstuhl, Germany.
In June 1954 he married Joy (Stromberg) Bellevue. The two met in grade school and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor; through the years he worked on a variety of construction projects.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joy and daughters Kerri (Dennis) Lunstroth of Newman Lake, and Sally (Tab) Terrett of North Bend, and grandchildren Carl, Hannah, & Daniel Terrett and Rachel Lunstroth and was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Hedin and his son, Carl. A memorial service was held August 12 at the Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019