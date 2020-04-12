|
Lenda Mae Crawford
1958 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, grand-mother, sister and cherished community leader, Lenda Mae Crawford passed away the morning of March 31, 2020 at the age of 61. After a traumatic fall in her home, she fought for 2 weeks in the intensive care unit of Harborview Medical Center before eventually passing of causes related to her fall.
The daughter of Willie and Essie Brown, Lenda was born December 18, 1958 in Vance, Mississippi to a large family of eight loving brothers and sisters. After relocating from Mississippi to the Seattle-area in 1980 as a young mother, Lenda put herself through school at the University of Puget Sound, studying business. She later earned both her CPA and MBA credentials as she was a strong believer in continuing education.
Lenda's leadership abilities and aptitude for finance earned her a 30 year career in State and City Government, with leadership positions in multiple municipalities, with the most recent being Deputy City Manager for the City of Vancouver. Prior to Vancouver, Lenda served as the Finance Director for the City of Redmond, Deputy Director of the Seattle Department of Transportation, and Deputy County Executive for Snohomish County. She also served as a non-profit leader with Seattle's Thrive by Five program.
For those that knew her, Lenda was a powerful but gentle soul guided by her faith. She cared more for others than she did for herself. She battled Cancer three times and won. She raised herself from humble beginnings, and by all accounts lived an exceptional life. As a single-mother, she taught those around her the true meaning of grit, determination, and love. Lenda is survived by her beloved son, daughter-in-law, four grand-children, her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be planned at a later date due to current Statewide health mandates. A private burial is planned for April 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park in Redmond, Washington. Condolences to William Eric Crawford, [email protected] . Sign Lenda's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020