Lenora Alta "Nora" Mangold

Lenora Alta "Nora" Mangold Obituary
Lenora "Nora" Alta Mangold

Nora was born on 12/31/30 in Seattle (Ballard), WA, and she died on 9/1/19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bethany of the Northwest. She wrote her own obituary a few years ago, and her kids promised her that when we saw it after she passed, we wouldn't change a thing.

The Show has ended. The curtains have come down. Frank, my leading man, left the stage earlier. To the best supporting cast ever. They were, in order of appearance: Greg, Jeff, Terri, Tom, Tony, Mary, and Jeanine. I could not have gone on without them. To all my family and friends, God bless you, and goodbye. I hope I've left you laughing and all that jazz. Now, I will take the long and winding road to meet my creator, producer, and director. Frank will be there waiting in the wings for me.

The End
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
