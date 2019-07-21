Lenora Elizabeth Sankey



Lenora Elizabeth (Telnes) Sankey went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019 after a short illness.



Born in Anaconda, Montana in 1935 to Ben and Alice Telnes, they moved to Ballard in 1942 where she lived the rest of her life. She married James Sankey in 1954 and raised three children. She worked in several different fields from dental assistant to executive assistant and bookkeeper. She was highly appreciated for her work ethic and dedication.



Lenora was divorced in the early 90's but continued to live in the Ballard home until moving in with her daughter and son in law in Mukilteo. She kept a condo in Helena, Montana to be near her granddaughter and two of her three great grandsons, all of whom adored their "GG".



Lenora is survived by sons Terry (Jennifer), Jerry, and daughter Debbie (Jeff); six grandchildren, three great grandchildren; siblings Doris Henderson, Joan (Tom) Lange, and Rory Haines; sister in law Esther Telnes; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was loved by all of them. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019