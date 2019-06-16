Resources More Obituaries for Lenore Hedeen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lenore Marie Hedeen

Lenore Marie Hedeen, resident of Kirkland, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 surrounded by family. All those who knew Lenore will remember her caring and energetic devotion to family and friends.



Lenore was the second child of Norval and Beulah Sheppard and was born in Seattle, Washington on November 8, 1928. She spent her early years on the family homestead in Mountain Village, Alaska on the lower Yukon River where her parents had settled at the turn of the century and built trading posts, a barge line, and a salmon cannery. Lenore was proud of her heritage as a descendant of Alaska pioneers.



She attended Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington where she was active in student life. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority and Associated Woman Students and treasured lifelong friendships from her sorority life. After graduation from college she worked as a stewardess for Pan American Airlines and enjoyed the traveling benefits her work provided.



Lenore met her husband Rick Hedeen on a blind date to a Husky football game in 1951 and married a year later. They enjoyed sailing in the San Juan Islands, traveling to conventions throughout the country, fishing trips to Sekui and Neah Bay, ski trips, and, of course, Husky football games.



Lenore and Rick raised three children, Arne, Erik and Kris, on the shores of Lake Washington in Kirkland. The Hedeen home was a very busy place in the summer; friends and family had an open invitation to drop in by car or boat anytime to swim, water ski, sunbathe, or for a spontaneous beach party. Lenore made sure everyone was well fed. The menu always included bounty from her vegetable garden, fruit trees and berry bushes. Visitors could count on leaving with overgrown zucchini, tomatoes, plums, and berries.



Lenore's passions were her garden and the outdoors, especially snow skiing and hiking. In the summer months it would not be uncommon to find her in her yard until sunset. She loved "Thursday Ski Bus" trips to Stevens Pass, hiking with her friends and occasional ski trips to Sun Valley and Tahoe. Lenore was also busy indoors. She baked pies for family and neighbors, canned fruit and vegetables from her garden, sewed her own clothes, knitted sweaters for her children and grandchildren, and reupholstered furniture. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and friend.



Volunteer work was important to Lenore and she was active with the Arboretum Board, the King County Election board, and Lake Washington Ski Council. When her children were young, she volunteered as a room mother, as a Ski School Bus chaperone, and at St. John's Episcopal Church second hand store "Saints Alive".



Lenore is survived by sons Arnold "Arne" Hedeen (Lisa) of Seattle, Erik Hedeen (Colleen) of Issaquah, daughter Kristel Surman (Walter) of Bellevue, and grandchildren, Michelle Hedeen Mackenzie, Austin Hedeen, Dana Surman and Brooke Surman.



A celebration of Lenore's life



will be held St. John's Episcopal



Church in Kirkland on



Wednesday, June 26, 2019



at 1:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages remembrances be made to the Washington Park Arboretum Foundation. Published in The Seattle Times from June 16 to June 23, 2019