Leo Joseph Hassa
Leo Hassa was born April 10, 1934 to Henry and Eunice Hassa in Bismarck, North Dakota. He graduated from St. Mary's High School and joined the Marine Corps in 1952. Three years later he was discharged as a sargeant. He was always proud of being a Marine and enjoyed looking back on it.
After graduating with a degree in Business Administration from the University of North Dakota, Leo was recruited by Weyerhaeuser Company, where he had an interesting career for 39 years. Leo worked in Greece, Cyprus, and Italy for a few years. While in North Bend in 1968, he met his future wife, Karen Dixon. They had two daughters, Jonica and Kristine. The family spent 10 years living abroad in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.
In 2001, Leo retired from Weyerhaeuser, and was later diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He handled his difficult 18 years with ALS with courage and grace. He lived at home, being taken care of by his wife, Karen, and long-time caregiver, Pam. All while also receiving excellent care from the VA Hospital in Seattle.
Leo is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Jonica Chalcraft (Carl Delaire) and Kristine (Michael) Meier; four grandchildren, Anthony, Alex, Tristan, and India; five great-grandchildren, Elsa, Valentina, Owen, Enzo, and Finn; and his beloved dog, Jack.
Leo was an amazing man; as well as loving husband, father, and friend. He was much loved and admired by his family and close friends, and is greatly missed. He approached his work, travel, sports, hiking, and reading with passion, energy, and enjoyment.
Leo died the morning of December 14, 2019, and is interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. He had a life well lived.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020