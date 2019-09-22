Home

Leon Charles Misterek

Leon Charles Misterek Obituary
Leon Charles Misterek

Leon was born October 11, 1935 and passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 83 of Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene and father to 2 daughters, Patty and Cindy (Al) Wascher.

Leon practiced Law in the Seattle area for 45 years.

A memorial service will be held

on September 28, 2019, at 2:00 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 16450 Juanita Drive NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
