Leon Earl Joyner



Born in Salt Lake City, UT June 22, 1922 to Earl and Florence Joyner, Leon Joyner passed away on January 23, 2019. His dad died when he was young, so he and his older sister Marguerite grew up with their mother and extended family in Marshalltown, Iowa. He went to Marshalltown High School, traveling to Ferndale, WA to stay with an uncle for one year of schooling. He moved to Seattle as a young adult and served in Hawaii as an Army telecommunications operator during World War II.



Leon went on to have an over 50 year career with the Pacific Northwest Bell Phone Company during which he met his wife Wanda Hall Joyner, and had three sons Craig, Lance and Kevin. Leon and Wanda had a loving and happy marriage of over 50 years until she passed in 2000. They enjoyed dancing, taking road trips and vacationing at Lake Osoyoos. Leon always had extra business ideas, selling silverware, Wanda's homemade marmalade and operating the first models of an electronic trivia game.



In his later years, Leon had a caring companionship with Jane Vaughan until she passed in 2013. Leon will be remembered for his dance moves, sense of humor, love of cars and technology, entrepreneurial spirit,



and family focus. He passed peacefully in his sleep at age 96. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, his wife Wanda, his companion Jane and his son Kevin. He is survived by his sons Craig and Lance, his grandchildren Kimmer, Sean, Joby, Casey, Vanna and Sara, his step-grandchildren John and Mark, and his great-grandchildren Chase, Lucy, Lake, Weston and baby Leon. At his request, Leon was cremated and is now resting with his wife Wanda.



Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family through Lance at [email protected] Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019