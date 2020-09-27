Leon Joel Bardsley
Leon Joel Bardsley, born February 1, 1932, in Tacoma, Washington, died September 21, 2020 in St. George, Utah.
Leon Bardsley was raised in Spokane, WA, where he met and married Janet Madsen. Together they had 7 children: Robert Bardsley (Zane); Susan Bardsley (Stephen Price); Michael Bardsley (Linda Webb); David Bardsley (Holly); Joseph Bardsley (Debbi); Judy Bardsley (Steve Balbas); and Katy Bardsley (Kim Brown). Bill Dickson was a much-loved foster son. All his children, 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren survive him, as does his sister, Sandra Bardsley.
Leon and Janet raised their family in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle, where the home was always busy, loud, and the door was always open to kids who needed a place to stay, or a meal to eat. Leon was a larger-than-life man. He raised his own children, fostered at least 4 more, mentored many more, and coached hundreds more.
Leon was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he served each assignment within it with diligence, passion, and hard work. He loved scouting, coaching basketball, refereeing basketball, playing basketball, fishing, softball, wrestling, etc. He worked hard and played hard!
After many years in Seattle, Janet & Leon moved to Bellevue, WA, and then in 1997 to Whidbey Island, WA, their first home without children in residence. Janet died in 1999 after 47 years of marriage.
It was on Whidbey Island that Leon met April Aaron Dodd and they married on his birthday in 2001. April brought to the marriage five daughters: Alion Bates (Kipp); Diana White, Heather Taylor (Craig); Beth Kamana'o, and Janet Dodd, as well as 17 more grandchildren, and 3 more great-grandchildren to the family.
Leon and April moved to St. George, bought a house Leon loved, and he reveled in sunshine for the last eighteen years of his life. Leon had many health challenges during his time in St. George and April, who survives him, took great and loving care of him.
Leon had a huge and generous heart. He will be remembered and missed by many.
A memorial service for Leon will be held Friday, October 2,
at 11AM, in St. George, UT. The service will be streamed (10AM Pacific time) by mcmillanmortuary.com
.
