Leon William Buzitis
Leon, age 88, passed away peacefully in his home in Lynnwood,
WA on March 7, 2020. He was born December 20, 1931, Wenatchee, WA.
He is survived by his wife Betty Jean Sando; his children Dale (Cindi), Janice (Curt), Cynthia (Graham), Jon (Helen) and Kevin (Melinda) and grandchildren Joel (Danielle), Nick (Greta), Greg (Melinda), Nate, Kathlyn, Anna, Makena, Braden, and great-
grandchildren Ansel and Zoe.
Viewing from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm,
March 13 at Evergreen Washelli
11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle. Memorial Service Thursday, April 9 at 11:00am. Place to be determined.
Gifts may be given to Operation Nightwatch in Seattle. See his full obituary @ www.Washelli.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020