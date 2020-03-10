Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Buzitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon William Buzitis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon William Buzitis Obituary
Leon William Buzitis

Leon, age 88, passed away peacefully in his home in Lynnwood,

WA on March 7, 2020. He was born December 20, 1931, Wenatchee, WA.

He is survived by his wife Betty Jean Sando; his children Dale (Cindi), Janice (Curt), Cynthia (Graham), Jon (Helen) and Kevin (Melinda) and grandchildren Joel (Danielle), Nick (Greta), Greg (Melinda), Nate, Kathlyn, Anna, Makena, Braden, and great-

grandchildren Ansel and Zoe.

Viewing from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm,

March 13 at Evergreen Washelli

11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle. Memorial Service Thursday, April 9 at 11:00am. Place to be determined.

Gifts may be given to Operation Nightwatch in Seattle. See his full obituary @ www.Washelli.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -