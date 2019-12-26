|
Leona Belle
Pike Hammond
Leona Belle Pike Hammond, 96, passed away December 13, 2019 in Crescent City, CA. Descendant of Seattle pioneer John Pike, she was born December 25, 1922, the first Christmas baby born in Bellingham, WA, after two fishermen were pressed into taking her mother and grandmother there from Eastsound Bay in their fishing boat. She grew up on Samish Island with parents Leonard George Pike and Irene Isabel Purdue and two sisters. She met husband Venard O. Hammond during WWII while a USO Hostess at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, moving with him to Crescent City in 1952.
Leona's career spanned from correspondent for the Mt. Vernon Daily Herald, Employment Assistant for the California Employment Development Department, Secretary at Redwood National Park, and business teacher at College of the Redwoods (COR). A faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, she volunteered on the COR Advisory Committee, Del Norte-Curry County Community Concert Association, BPW, and was a Girl Scout Leader.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Audrey Peterson and Ellen Herlihy, husband Venard Hammond, and nephew Roger Ramsey. She is survived by daughter Patricia Karapinar of Placerville, CA, granddaughters Denise and Stephanie Karapinar of Lotus and Martinez CA, respectively, nephews Thomas Woods of Coral Gables, FL, Leonard Ramsey of Salem, OR, Terry and Dennis Herlihy, and niece Patricia Herlihy of Middletown, NY. Her Market Charm can be found at Pike Place Market.
Wier's Mortuary of Crescent City, CA is in charge of final arrangements. Leona's ashes will be interred at the Bow Cemetery in Bow, WA. Memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Crescent City, dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Pauls' Episcopal Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 26, 2019