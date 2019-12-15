|
|
Leona Bruyer Martin
Leona passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 96.
She was born on May 7 1923 in Kalispell, MT. her hometown until she moved to Seattle. Leona enjoyed a long career in banking which included an assignment selling War Bonds from a covered wagon in a parking lot at Boeing Field. She was also very active in her church and enjoyed antiquing.
Leona is survived by two daughters, Sharon (David) Hopper and Debbie (Jerry) Malkuch; three grandchildren, Zandria Hopper, Gretchen (Russ) McNamara and JJ Malkuch: her great granddaughter Kate and her sister, Ellen Naumann (Carl). Leona's husband of 28 years Robert K. Martin passed away in 1981.
A private memorial will be held on December 24, 2019 at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to Evergreen Health Foundation Greatest Needs, 12040 NE 128th St MS#5, Kirkland, WA 98034-3098 or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019