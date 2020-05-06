Home

Leona Joy Lyon passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020. Leona was born on St Patrick's Day in Eastport, Maine. A true Irish blessing. She gave us true meaning to the words "When Irish eyes are Smiling". Leona graduated from Decatur High School in 1982. She loved her job and friends at Boeing where she worked for 34 years. She worked hard with dedication. Leona gave generously to her family and extended family. She supported many charities with her walks and bicycle rides for cancer research. She loved the outdoors with her dog, Lucy and loved to party and have fun.

Leona is survived by her son Lucas Klueber, whom she loved dearly; her Mom, Joy Follis/Hansen and her husband Norm; her brothers, Timothy Lyon (Michelle); George Lyon (Debbie); her Aunt Princess Fenton; many wonderful cousins and her lifelong friend, Lynda King. She is predeceased by her father George H. Lyon.

Leona's last post on Facebook says it all, "We can't always choose the music life plays, but we can choose how we dance to it." Please celebrate Leona's life with her friends and share fond memories. Sign Leona's online

Published in The Seattle Times on May 6, 2020
