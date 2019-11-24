|
|
Leonard Charles Garrett
Leonard entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on July 4, 1927, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leonard graduated from McDonough 35 High School, attended Ohio State University, and pledged Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He worked at The Boeing Company for 31 years as a systems analyst/engineer and was a lifetime member of the Central Area Senior Center and Southeast Seattle Senior Center. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ouida Holmes Garrett, son Dennis Garrett, daughters Debra Garrett, PhD, Diane (Easter) Miller, Danette Garrett, and Donna (Harold) Metcalf, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Edward and Pinkie Estelle Duncan Garrett, brothers Charles Jr., Emile, Cleveland, and Romeo Garrett, PhD, and sister Vivian Garrett Tropay.
Leonard was a champion of the less fortunate; donations may be sent to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019