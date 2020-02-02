|
Leonard Charles Hawney
Leonard Hawney passed away in Seattle on January 17, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born in the Greenlake neighborhood in 1927, and spent his entire life in the Seattle area. He and his wife, Frances, lived in Shoreline for 65 years. Len was an avid fisherman. His father and other relatives owned property in the Picnic Point area near Edmonds where they operated a boat house. As a child Len would take fish viscera out, dump it in Puget Sound, and fish for hours. Len would spend summers "at the point" sleeping in a tent, exploring with his brother Fred, and enjoying all the things a boy could do during the summer in the woods. Eventually he helped his father build a house on the property.
Len graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945 where he excelled on the baseball team. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps, was based in San Francisco, and played on the Marine Corp baseball team. He qualified as an expert on the Browning automatic rifle and was to join the elite Carlson Raiders when the war ended. In 1946, he was sent to Alcatraz Island to assist in quelling a major riot by the inmates. He frequently recalled that while at Alcatraz, inmate Machine Gun Kelly hollered some choice words at him. Len was mustered out of the Marines in 1946 and returned to Seattle where he played semi-pro baseball in the Pacific Coast League and worked for his father as a bookbinder at the Griffin Envelope Company.
Len also attended Everett Junior College and the University of Washington where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education/teaching in 1951. He was a member of Theta Delta Chi fraternity and became close with many fraternity brothers who then became lifelong friends. One frat brother, Donald Bainter, was dating a girl named Alice Gabrielson from Ballard. A blind date was arranged for Len with Alice's sister, a cute strawberry blond named Frances Gabrielson. Len and Fran subsequently married in 1951. They had three children, Wayne, Bruce and Janis.
Len held various jobs during his career including working for Boeing, Boyd's Coffee, and American Chain and Cable. He returned to the bookbinding trade for the last 20 years of his career and retired at 65 years old.
Len and Fran then bought an Airstream trailer and spent twenty years "snowbirding" in the southwestern United States. They also pulled their trailer to Alaska, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and to Branson, Missouri. Throughout his retirement years Len continued to enjoy fishing with his best friend and fraternity brother Robert Bianco. For over 50 years he never missed opening day for lake fishing.
Len is survived by Frances, his wife of 68 years, his three children, Wayne (Claudia), Janis (Pat), and Bruce, as well as five grandchildren, Brandon, Brent, Stephanie, Marie and AJ. At Len's request, there will be no service.
