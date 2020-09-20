Leonard G. Bates



Leonard G. Bates, 83, passed away on August 28, 2020. The cause was cancer. "Len" (as he was known) was born on May 31, 1937 in Manteca, California. His parents were Elanor R. Bruton Bates and Charles C. Bates. Len graduated from Manteca High School in 1955, where he served as student body president. In 1959, he earned his bachelor's degree from Stanford University and, a few years later, a master's in economics from the University of Washington. Military service included four years as a lieutenant in the U. S. Air Force. He began his career working in publishing in New York City and then he worked as an editor at the Institute for Defense Analysis in Washington, D. C.



From there he moved to Washington State and worked until his retirement as a cost analyst with Boeing.



Soon after his move to Washington, he married Alansa Carr Bates of Seattle. They had been married for 45 years at the time of his death. Throughout their marriage, they relished boating and fishing for salmon on Puget Sound as well as traveling and pursuing Len's study of food and wine. The latter was enhanced by the integral role he played in the Seattle Enological Association. In 2014, Len and Alansa moved into the Horizon House retirement community in Seattle. Len is survived by his widow, Alansa Bates, as well as his brother, Robert Bates, and sister-in-law, Bette Bates, of Tulare, California. Nephews and nieces of two generations also live in California.



