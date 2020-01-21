|
|
Leonard G. Schaefer
Leonard passed away quietly at home on January 8, 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leonie Schaefer, his children Suzette Bard and Steven Schaefer (Marjie), his 6 grandchildren, and his 2 great-grandchildren. Leonard graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1950, served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. Leonard and Leonie enjoyed traveling, the Mariners, and the Seahawks. Leonard was preceded in death by both his parents and his son-in-law James C. Bard. The family is grateful for the professional and compassionate care Leonard received by Elena Celori, owner of Care 4 All.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 21, 2020