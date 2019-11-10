|
|
Leonard H. Williams
Born in New York in 1924. Passed away October 25, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. He served in the US Army during World War II, then married Gladys Meyer, earned an engineering degree, and moved to Seattle, where he worked at Boeing. Known for building his own gas-turbine-powered car, Lenny was an avid climber, skier and world traveler. He is survived by his three daughters, Susan, JoAnn, and Mary.
Memorial at Des Moines Beach
Park Founders Lodge on Sunday,
November 17 at 2:30 pm. Interment with military honors
at Tahoma National Cemetery on
Monday, November 18 at 11:30 am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019