Leonard Marten
Leonard Marten, 95, of Seattle, WA passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 24, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to Bertha and Isidore Markofsky. He attended Stuyvesant High School, a specialized high school in New York for advanced students.
At age 18 he joined the Army after the Second World War broke out. He served for four years, stationed in the Aleutian Islands and California as a radio operator.
He earned a Purple Heart during his service. After his honorable discharge, he had a long career, starting as a furrier in New York City, then a successful salesman in many industries, moving across the country with his family from Queens, NY, to Cleveland, OH, to Los Angeles, CA, to Patchogue, NY, until his retirement in Seattle, WA in 1992.
Leonard loved his family dearly. He was an amazing father, enjoyed playing baseball with his children and bragging about their accomplishments, particularly in music. HIs son Sanford became a professional musician, in no small part due to his parents' encouragement.
Len was a devoted husband to his wife of 70 years, Thelma. Theirs was a love story; they were constant companions from the time they met, during the Second World War, and married in 1946.
Len loved singing. His deep baritone voice was often enjoyed during family gatherings. He had a passion for gardening, and was especially proud of his beautiful peace roses.
Above all, Len was a nice guy. Everyone he knew used those words to describe him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather; for his loyalty to his wife, his family and his friends; and for his compassion toward others.
Leonard is survived by his brother Sheldon Markofsky and his wife Paula; two sons Brad Marten and wife Susan, Sanford Marten and wife Susan, grandsons David and Joshua Marten, and nine nieces and nephews: Andrew, David and Marla Reinbach; Janice, Michele and Sheree Reinbach; and Steven and Lauren Markofsky, and Bruce Baum.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the caregivers who have helped Len through the last several years, at Merrill Gardens in the University District, Aegis Living on Queen Anne, an at Skyline Terraces in downtown Seattle.
In his honor, remembrance gifts to the UW Botanical Gardens, may be made here:
https://tinyurl.com/y2ryf8gk
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019