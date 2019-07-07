Leonard Vernon Jones



Leonard Vernon Jones, born in Oakland, California died at Highline Hospital on June 20th, 2019. Len grew up in Napa, California with brother Harry and sister Dorothy near Napa Union High School, where he played trombone, enjoyed drafting classes and graduated in 1942 during the war. A perforated eardrum prevented him from enlisting, so he took a job at Mare Island shipyards as a welder and then electrician.



Inspired by the challenge of electrical work, Len applied to University of California Berkeley, earning a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1949. Upon graduation, Len moved to Seattle Washington to join the Boeing Company and found a role in the Flight Test department. Len remained in Flight Test until his retirement after 40 years.



As the war ended, Len convinced his beloved brother Harry to join him at UC Berkeley. Upon Harry's graduation, Len suggested Harry join him at Boeing in Seattle. The two brothers established careers and raised families in the Pacific Northwest, often getting together for holidays and camping trips.



Len met his wife, Patricia, folk dancing at the Skandia Club. They were wed on June 6th, 1953 and together built a home and raised four children. Len was a caring father and the ultimate do-it-yourselfer, able to fix the television set, tune the car, build furniture, and remodel the basement. His love for the outdoors took the family on numerous camping trips each summer throughout the northwest, Canada, and California.



Len long dreamed of owning a family lakefront cabin. This became his lifelong hobby with the purchase of a bare lot on Lake Tapps in 1971. He spent nights, weekends, and his retirement years there, building it into a special place for swimming, boating, holidays, and family gatherings.



Len will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patricia; son Bob and wife Laura Roberts; daughter Mary and husband Bob Koontz; son Bill and wife Jane Brammer; daughter Nancy; his eight grandchildren Julie, Virginia, Marcus, Christopher, Hanna, Rebecca, Nolen, and Haley; sister-in-law Barbara Jones, nephews Don Jones, Bill and Ron Ransford, niece Carol Wolverton-Conklin Jones, and niece-in-law Sue Jones. He was preceded in death by his brother Harry, sister Dorothy Ransford, & nephew Roger Jones.



Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service and reception to be held 11:00am on Saturday, July 13 at St. Paul's of Shorewood Lutheran Church, 11620 21st Ave SW, Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019