Leone Rose
Leone Rose

Leone was born December 8, 1938 in Smithers, B.C. and passed on April 1, 2020 in Seattle. She fought Parkinson's Disease for over 30 years, complicated by COVID19.

A wonderful wife, mother, and friend, she raised three daughters with the late Ken Rose (m. 1959-1978): Susan Kelly (husband Ed) of Seattle, Bethanne Parr (husband Fred) of Puyallup, and Andre;a Rose of Seattle. She later married the late M.E."Grizz" Wallace (m. 1981-1994) and welcomed his children: Stacie Wallace of San Jose, CA; Kate Wallace Johnson (husband Chris) of Winthrop, WA; and Chris Wallace (wife Carol) of Dayton, OH. Her cherished grandchildren are Eliot, Rachel, Eli, Ryan, Sophi, Eric, Kenny, and Leone.

The family thanks Columbia Lutheran Home and Providence Hospice Care. To honor her, please consider donating to Columbia Lutheran Home, Parkinson's research, or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

A memorial will be held in Seattle (details to be announced).

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
