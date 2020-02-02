|
|
Leroy John Nevers
Leroy John Nevers was born in Toledo, Washington February 8, l939 to Larry Nevers and Esther Koski Nevers. He died at home January 10, 2020 at the age of 80 of Parkinson's disease.
Lee attended elementary school in Bay Center, Washington, high school in South Bend, college at Washington State University and Gray's Harbor CC, and he graduated from Western Washington University in 1961.
He taught history at Auburn High School from 1961-1992 and coached football and basketball. He also was a substitute teacher for the Auburn District for 10 years.
He touched the lives of many students and athletes who remember him fondly. In addition to athletics, Lee loved fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling and animals (especially Labrador Retrievers.)
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Matthew. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 52 years, his son Brandon, daughter-in-law Eliza, grandchildren Evelyn, Suzanne and Charlie, his sister-in-law Betty and his niece Amanda.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Auburn Community and Events Center in Auburn on Saturday, February 15 at 4:00 p.m.
Donations may be made to the Auburn Food Bank or The Auburn Public Schools Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020