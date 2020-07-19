Our sincerest condolences to Lee's wife Lou, his daughters and grandchildren. It is with heavy heart and difficulty in writing this as Lee was truly one of my longtime best friends. Lee and I first met nearly 60 years ago when we both worked at The Seattle Times. He was truly a gentleman's gentleman, soft spoken, thoughtful of others, kind and well respected both within the company and by his many advertising accounts.



I miss him and will forever cherish the many, many wonderful memories of my friend.



all the very best,

Bruce & Barbara Thomason

Bruce Thomason

Friend