Leroy Walter Nau
Leroy Walter Nau, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at the age of 82 on July 29, 2019.
Leroy married Glorrian Korgel on October 23, 1958. He had a successful 30 year career at WSDOT as a Civil Engineer and, among several hobbies, enjoyed the restoration of and touring in his Model A Ford.
Leroy was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, and Sister Irene. He is survived by his wife, Glorrian, children Tamara, Ellie, and Tim, siblings Lois, Marlene, Richard, and Krystal, several cousins, nieces and nephews, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held Sept 28, 2019, 2pm, Shepherd of the Hills, Snohomish, WA. Please visit
www.AcaciaFuneralHome.com
and share your memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations to or the Model A Ford Foundation, Inc. (MAFFI) are appreciated.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019