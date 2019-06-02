Leroy William Houger



Bill Houger passed away on May 19, 2019. Born in Montana, he spent his earliest years living next door to Yellowstone Park, sparking a lifelong love of the outdoors and wildlife.



Bill graduated from high school in Prescott, Washington in 1957, where he was active in all sports, drama, band, and the FFA program. He was an Eagle Scout at age 13. He loved skiing and weight lifting, which he continued until shortly before his death.



During college, he went to court to fight a speeding ticket. He won. The judge told him he should go to law school, and he did, graduating in 1964 from the University of Washington School of Law. Shortly after, Bill and two law school classmates started their own Seattle law firm, Houger, Garvey, and Schubert. Bill became well known in the area as a trial attorney. He also practiced law in the Tri-Cities under Houger, Miller, and Stein, returning later to work in the Seattle area. He was involved in community activities and was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian church. Boating was Bill's lifelong passion. He traveled extensively in the San Juan Islands, Alaska, and Mexico. He worked with the Coast Guard Auxiliary, teaching and doing patrols and rescues.



Bill will be missed by friends and family, wife Carolyn, sister Donah Lee, daughters Heidi (Blake), Lisa (Dan), and grandchildren Jordan, Emma, Jamie, Sarah, and Adam. No formal services will be held.



Remembrances may be sent to the Sierra Club.



See www.FLINTOFTS.com for additional information about Bill. Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019