Les was born in Coral Gables, Florida on November 27, 1936. He died peacefully on February 11, 2019 after an unexpected diagnosis and brief illness with Lymphoma. In 1963 after completion of military service, Les and family moved to Seattle. There he began a successful 9-year career in management with Seattle First National Bank. The study of medicine had, since childhood, been a goal of his and in 1972 Les entered the University of Washington School of Medicine as a first-year med-student, where his unending curiosity was satisfied. Upon completion of a residency in Family Medicine at Providence Medical Center Les opened a private practice on the Providence Medical Center Campus. His passion for medicine, the care of his patients and teaching the practice of "wellness" were his priorities. Les enjoyed countless opera and theatre performances, was a voracious reader, an accomplished outdoorsman and an avid gardener. He had more than just a "green-thumb" and found "digging in the dirt" extremely therapeutic.



Predeceased by his parents, Rev. Leslie J. Barnette Sr. and Thelma Jean Searcy Barnette and infant daughter Ayn Barnette, his life is celebrated by his wife of 59+ years, Therese Doepfner Barnette; his daughter and son-in-law Lee Barnette Dombroski, Mike Dombroski, of Hilo, HI; Sister and Brother-in-law Kaye Barnette Lemon, Dr. John C. Lemon and families of Denver, CO; brother- and sister-in-law Andreas Doepfner, Regula Doepfner Ulm and families of Switzerland; as well as many dear friends both old and young, near and far.



As per Les's wishes there will be no services. In lieu flowers please consider a donation in Les's memory to the University of Hawai'i - Hilo Theatre Fund at https://www.uhfoundation.org/