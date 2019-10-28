|
Lesley Elizabeth Kay
Lesley Elizabeth Kay, 61, of Federal Way, Washington, died peacefully from Metastatic Breast Cancer of the Liver at her home surrounded by her husband Jay and two sons Kevin and Kyle and their respective families on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Lesley was a talented and accomplished Court Steno-grapher, loving mother, grand-mother and her husband's best friend of 35 years. Lesley will be remembered for all the love and kindness she'd shown the world and perhaps even more for her artistic Seashell, Beach and Pinecone art she lovingly created and shared with us all.
Lesley had a full life. She grew up in Southern California with a short stay in DeKalb County, Georgia, where she liked to remind us where she learned her manners. "Yes, ma'am" and "No sir" as she put it many times. She met the love of her life in Southern California and moved to Washington state for almost three years, giving birth to her oldest son, Kevin. A new mother, Lesley, moved with her family to Sacramento, California, where she gave birth to her second son, Kyle. After living for several years in Sonoma's "wine country," she and her family moved to northern Nevada to settle in the Mount Rose foothills between Reno and Lake Tahoe where she continued to excel as a stenographer, mother, friend and lovely wife. In 2010, Lesley moved back to Washington with her family where she continued to provide love, laughs and friendship for her husband, their children, her new daughter-in-law Calyx and grandkids Keaton and Oakley and all of their friends.
Lesley is now in the loving arms of her Family that had gone before and is undoubtedly looking down on us, providing the angel-like blessings and support she had her entire life.
Lesley is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Jay, her two sons Kevin and Kyle, her daughter-in-law Calyx, Kyle's soulmate Bryanna, and her two grandchildren Keaton and Oakley.
A simple, private Service celebrating Lesley's life with family and friends will be held in the next couple of weeks.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 28, 2019