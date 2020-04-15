|
|
(Leslie Rosenberg continued)
Les is survived by his wife, DeAnn Mix-Rosenberg; his children, Candice Rosenberg Populus, Brandelyn M. Rosenberg, Marci (Michael) Halpren, Michelle Ashby, Nikki (Scott) Robertson and Stacie (Brent) Hagood. He is also survived by his brother, Peter (Kari) Rosenberg, his sister, Kathy (Rick) Murphy; his grandchildren, Ernest Gabriel Populus, Nicole, Alexander and Madeleine Mendoza, Noah and Jacob Weisberger, Benjamin, Sophie, Emma, Elizabeth and Jonah Halpren, Kaiya, Devyn, Saylor and Leland Ashby, Zachary, Eva, and Elijah Hagood, his niece, Claire Rosenberg and his nephew Aaron Rosenberg; and many extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Edward Rosenberg, Sr., and Maxine Weisfield Rosenberg Blumenthal, his step-father, Herman Blumenthal and his sister, Lynn Sara Rosenberg Blumenthal, and his grandparents.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date. Please share a photo, memory or condolence and light a candle at: www.woodriverchapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 15, 2020