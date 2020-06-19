Leslie Fairchild (Latimer) Ludwig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Fairchild Ludwig (Latimer)

Our beloved mother, sister and grandmother, Leslie Fairchild Ludwig died June 4th in Edmonds, WA. While her death was not unexpected, her loss is heartfelt. Leslie was born in Palo Alto, CA on November 2, 1938 to Barbara and Dallas Latimer. She lived in California until 1953 at which time her family relocated to Seattle where she attended Roosevelt HS and later received a BS in Zoology from Oregon State. During Leslie's career she worked in social work, retail and space planning at the UW. Leslie was thoughtful and adored her family. She was intelligent, rebellious, loved to discuss politics and sports. Les loved the diversity of people & could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was never shy when it came to taking sides, particularly if it elevated the most vulnerable.

She is survived by daughter Kelly Nance, two sons, Michael Ludwig, Christopher Stonemetz, 4 grandchildren, Katherine and Rebecca Wishon, Locker and Brandon Stonemetz, & sister Jeri Jordan & brother Lewis Latimer.

We will miss you Lele!

We are eternally grateful to Medkis and her staff at New Day Adult Family Home for their loving care!

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: New Beginnings, Seattle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved