Leslie Fairchild Ludwig (Latimer)



Our beloved mother, sister and grandmother, Leslie Fairchild Ludwig died June 4th in Edmonds, WA. While her death was not unexpected, her loss is heartfelt. Leslie was born in Palo Alto, CA on November 2, 1938 to Barbara and Dallas Latimer. She lived in California until 1953 at which time her family relocated to Seattle where she attended Roosevelt HS and later received a BS in Zoology from Oregon State. During Leslie's career she worked in social work, retail and space planning at the UW. Leslie was thoughtful and adored her family. She was intelligent, rebellious, loved to discuss politics and sports. Les loved the diversity of people & could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was never shy when it came to taking sides, particularly if it elevated the most vulnerable.



She is survived by daughter Kelly Nance, two sons, Michael Ludwig, Christopher Stonemetz, 4 grandchildren, Katherine and Rebecca Wishon, Locker and Brandon Stonemetz, & sister Jeri Jordan & brother Lewis Latimer.



We will miss you Lele!



We are eternally grateful to Medkis and her staff at New Day Adult Family Home for their loving care!



No services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: New Beginnings, Seattle.



