Leslie Farrington Snapp
March 18, 1929 ~ April 2, 2020
Leslie lived a full, rich life filled with love, friends, family and adventure. Born in Seattle to John Farrington Snapp and Elizabeth Hallock Sherman Snapp, he was the youngest of three sons. This was also the year his parents purchased property in Hansville, Washington where the family spent every spare moment and glorious summers with best friends, the Fite and Cornu families. Hansville continued to be a happy gathering place for friends and family until just days prior Leslie's passing. Leslie attended McGlivra, Garfield, Whitman (Sigma Chi) and University of Washington. Baseball was a large part of his school and adult life as a fan and participant playing into his 60's. He attended Epiphany Episcopal Church where, at age 5, he first crossed paths with his future wife, Joanne Patricia Gorin. They started dating at age 14 and married in 1950, days before he started his tour in the Navy. This took the newlyweds to Rhode Island and San Diego where Leslie shipped out on the USS Marsh, touring the Pacific near the end of the Korean War. With one child, Stephen, born in San Diego, Joanne and Leslie returned to Seattle where Leslie started his long and satisfying career in maritime insurance. There in Seattle, they added two more children, Barbara and Andrew, to their family. Woven into family life were many worldwide travels, boat, skiing and camping trips, including summiting Mt. Rainier and Glacier Peak, and always tennis. Clubs included, Central Park Tennis Club, Bellevue Athletic Club, SOYP's and the University Club. Leslie only gave up his twice weekly tennis games on his 90th birthday. Winters for Joanne and Leslie brought extended times on Maui with dear friends and summers at Hansville. Joanne passed in 2015 after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Leslie was fortunate to have a second love come into his life, Irene Majnarich. These last joyful years were filled with travels, laughter and sweet companionship. Leslie was a beloved gentleman and while Coronavirus took him prematurely, Leslie would be the first to say, "It was a glorious life!" Due to the Coronavirus, no memorial is planned at this time.
Leslie is predeceased by wife, Joanne, son, Stephen and brother, Gerald. He is survived by brother Linton, daughter Barbara Snapp (Phillip Chapman), grandson William Chapman, granddaughter Joanna Chapman; son Andrew Snapp (Dominique), grandson Spencer Snapp (Kristin), grand-daughter Lydia Snapp Wahlquist (Eric), five great grandchildren and a number of adoring nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Hansville Community Center, the UW Memory and Brain Wellness Center or Bellevue Botanical Garden.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020