Lester Eugene Boggs
Born May 6, 1927 in Missouri. Died November 15, 2019 at his daughter's home in Winthrop Washington. Lester is survived by his daughters Lorna Westcott (Maryville Tennessee) and Gloria Herron (Winthrop Washington) and his granddaughter Juliana Thompson-Pilkenton of Lake Stevens Washington. Lester was preceded in death by his wife Joann and his youngest daughter Katy Robertson. Lester was one of 14 children born to James and Sitie May Boggs. All of his brothers and sisters have preceded him in death except Elmer Boggs and Norma Ann Brumley. He lived in Missouri, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Arizona as he worked a variety of jobs to support his family finally becoming a journeyman carpenter and a life member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
Lester was a devoted husband to his wife Joann who contracted Polio in 1952 and a loving and caring father to his three daughters. He served his country in the Second World War. He was a man of great intelligence and read prodigiously everything including Philosophy, World Religions, Stephen Hawking, poetry, novels, world politics and history. He also painted, wrote short stories and poems and played guitar. Lester had a great sense of humor, integrity, and generous to all he met. He raised his daughters to be independent, caring adults. His love of music, art and education was important to him throughout his life. Sensitive to the needs of others he was patient and an excellent listener. His kindness and generous spirit will remain in the hearts of his family forever.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019