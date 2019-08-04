|
Lester Harold Nordlund
October 5, 1923 ~ July 9, 2019
Lester Harold Nordlund was born in Tacoma, WA to Thure and Esther Nordlund. After serving in the US Army in WW2, Les graduated from WSU in Electrical Engineering. While working for Tacoma City Light, he met Eleanor through mutual WSU InterVarsity Christian Fellowship friends, and married her in 1955. He changed careers to be an early employee of the growing Boeing company and worked on their airplane design team until he retired, of which he was very proud. They raised three children in Federal Way and were involved in many Covenant church congregations and startups over the years. His love of faith and family were always clear and genuine and his gifts of time to both were generous.
He is survived by his three children: Renae Battie' (Ken), Robert (Cathy), Randall, and
grandchildren: Jessica, Adrienne,
Bobby, Samantha, Alex, Gabriella, and Foster.
A memorial service will be held Aug 17th at 2:00pm at Covenant Shores Retirement Community in the Fellowship Hall.
Remembrances may be made to Fuller Theological Seminary or InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019