Lester John Stephens



Devoted husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather and friend. Lester Stephens passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home in Kent.



Les was born the fifth of six children to Edward and Hattie Stephens on November 19, 1925 on a farm on the outskirts of the small rural community of Hinton, Iowa where he graduated from Hinton High School. His younger sister, Leona, introduced him to Barbra Johns. They fell in love, married on February 23, 1948 and dedicated themselves to each other till Barbra's passing in 2012. The young couple moved to the Seattle area in 1952, eventually settled in Burien by 1959 and became members of Highline United Methodist Church.



Lester's interests included all those things a young father of three children would enjoy. He perused activities such as bowling on a Kenworth employee league, fishing, hiking the backcountry of the Cascades and Olympic Mountains and square dancing with his bride. A mentor to many youth with his involvement with the Boy Scouts as a Cub Scout Webelos Leader and a Boy Scout Scoutmaster. He lent his love of life to volunteering at the local food bank and helping elderly neighbors.



Les and Barb spent considerable time with their families in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakoda. They managed a road trip to Florida, a journey to the Holy Land with their HUMC friends and an Alaska Cruise with two of their grandchildren.



Les retired from The Kenworth Truck Company in 1987 after 35 years of service. During his time with Kenworth he was an active member of the painters union as the recording secretary. He was dedicated to his family, loyal to his friends, committed to the less fortunate and faithful to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Lester's surviving family include his children Bradley, Lane and Lesia; his grandchildren Christopher, Isaac and Brianna and seven great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Highline United Methodist Church in Burien, Washington on Tuesday, May 7th at 1:00 pm with a reception following. Les will be laid to rest next to the love of his life, Barbra, at Washington Memorial Park in SeaTac, WA.



Please no flowers or contribu-tions. Les would want all of us to show our own families that we love them by giving them a BIG HUG!