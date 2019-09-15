|
Lester Waldron
(Les) Eldridge
November 9, 1937 ~ August 1, 2019
Roosevelt High School Class of 1955
UW Varsity Bow Oarsman '57, Crew '56, '57, '58, '59; University of Washington Senior Class President '60; careers in college administration (UW, Edmonds, Evergreen), Thurston County Commissioner, Chair, Growth Management Hearing Board.
Celebration on September 22, 2019
at 1:00 PM in Olympia
See obit and celebration details at funeralalternatives.org
