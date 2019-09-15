Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Port of Olympia / Swan Town Marina
Lester Waldron (Les) Eldridge

Lester Waldron (Les) Eldridge Obituary
Lester Waldron

(Les) Eldridge

November 9, 1937 ~ August 1, 2019

Roosevelt High School Class of 1955

UW Varsity Bow Oarsman '57, Crew '56, '57, '58, '59; University of Washington Senior Class President '60; careers in college administration (UW, Edmonds, Evergreen), Thurston County Commissioner, Chair, Growth Management Hearing Board.

Celebration on September 22, 2019

at 1:00 PM in Olympia

See obit and celebration details at funeralalternatives.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
