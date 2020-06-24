Col. Levaughn Jenkins USAF, Ret.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Levaughn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Col. Levaughn JenkinS, USAF, Ret.

Of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on June 13, 2020. Services are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road Atlanta, Georgia 30331 (404)-349-3000, www.mbfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved