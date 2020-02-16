|
Levi Howard Mathisen
Age 95-3/4, Levi was born in Ketchikan, AK and died January 27, 2020 in Kennewick. The son of Levi (d. 1929) and Helga (d. 1976) Mathisen and brother to Robert (d. 1985), he grew up in Ketchikan, leaving in 1942 for the Merchant Marine Academy. His seafaring career was cut short by a 2-year bout with TB during WW II. Turning to sales, he founded and operated Howard's Used Cars, a fixture in Ballard for over 30 years. Howard married Laura Lee Paris in 1952. Their 65-year marriage ended with her death in 2017.
Survivors include 4 daughters: Diane (Darral) Miles, Gail (Steve) Sims, Karen (Brad) Kleinschmidt, Kristi (Bob Cysewski) Mathisen, and 8 Grandchildren: Olivia (Josh), Zachary, Amanda (Brad), Hunter, Allison, Kyra, Cory, and Brett (Sonja).
Howard's life was enriched by his strong Lutheran faith; his love of hunting, fishing, and camping; and a lively interest in history and politics. His long friendships with Lyle Kleinschmidt (d. 2018) and Leif Gregersen (d. 2019) gave him great comfort and pleasure. There will be no services. Memorials to Christ the Savior Lutheran Church of George, WA and The Chaplaincy (hospice care) of Tri-Cities.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020