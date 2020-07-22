Levina Dawn



Boede Garcia



November 7, 1952 ~ July 12, 2020 Born to Henry and Margaret Boede in Seattle Washington. She grew up in Rainier Valley, and married Andrew Garcia Jr. June 13, 1970. They have four children Tina Young (Scott) of Shoreline WA, Andrew Garcia (Sarah Green) of Lynnwood WA, Tamara Garcia of Seattle WA and Tiffany Garcia (Samuel Espinoza) of Shoreline WA. Her brothers Wesley Boede, Joel Boede, Gary Pellerin, and sister Linda Jane Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband Andrew Garcia Jr (2007); parents Henry Boede (2013), Margaret Boede (1962); her sister Sandra Hoots (1991), her brother Jack Boede (2010).



She has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Viewing will be held at



Barton Family Service



July 24, 2020 12pm-2pm.



Celebration of life July 25, 2020 1pm, Eagles FOE Hall, 19223 Highway 99, Lynnwood, WA 98036



