Levina Dawn Boede Garcia
1952 - 2020
Levina Dawn

Boede Garcia

November 7, 1952 ~ July 12, 2020 Born to Henry and Margaret Boede in Seattle Washington. She grew up in Rainier Valley, and married Andrew Garcia Jr. June 13, 1970. They have four children Tina Young (Scott) of Shoreline WA, Andrew Garcia (Sarah Green) of Lynnwood WA, Tamara Garcia of Seattle WA and Tiffany Garcia (Samuel Espinoza) of Shoreline WA. Her brothers Wesley Boede, Joel Boede, Gary Pellerin, and sister Linda Jane Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband Andrew Garcia Jr (2007); parents Henry Boede (2013), Margaret Boede (1962); her sister Sandra Hoots (1991), her brother Jack Boede (2010).

She has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at

Barton Family Service

July 24, 2020 12pm-2pm.

Celebration of life July 25, 2020 1pm, Eagles FOE Hall, 19223 Highway 99, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Barton Family Service
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Eagles FOE Hall
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Dear Family,
I was so sorry to hear about your loss. My prayers go out to all of you . I was just thinking about Andy the other day with a smile .They are together now in Peace .
Tony Volchok
Friend
