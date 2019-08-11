|
|
Lewis Guterson
1934 ~ 2019
Lewis Guterson passed away Wednesday August 8, 2019 while traveling abroad.
Lewis was born in Seattle on August 2, 1934. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, obtained his undergraduate and JD at the University of Washington School of Law before attending NYU for his LLM. He continued his professional work with the Seattle Public defenders office before landing at Boeing in the Contracts department.
Lewis Guterson is survived by his four daughters Julie (Valeri), Dori (Terry), Lisa (Steve) and Valarie (Steve) and 3 grandchildren, Ava, Benjamin and Jack. He joins his beloved wife of 56 years, Shelly Guterson. Lewis will be laid to rest beside his wife, cherished brother Murry B Guterson and sister-in-law Shirley Guterson.
Services for Lewis will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday,
August 14th, at the
Bikur Cholim Cemetery,
1340 N. 115th St., Seattle, Wa. followed by a reception and minyan at the Braverman home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marsha Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019