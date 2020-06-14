Liane Virginia (Francis) Seims



August 27, 1941 ~ June 5, 2020



Liane spent her early years in north Seattle. For five years she entertained and sang at USO shows and service clubs. She was selected to act in advertisements and shows on television, two of which were Wanda Wanda and The Cisco Kid show.



Later, Liane attended Lincoln High school and enjoyed cheerleading, which she did at WSU as well. It was at WSU that she met her husband Rich Seims and they married after graduation in 1963.



Liane taught at Madrona elementary school while Rich was attending Dental School. It was at that time that she delivered their first child, Robby. Then, before moving to Renton, near the Fairwood community, Liane delivered their second child, Kerri.



After building their home on Lake Desire, Liane volunteered by assisting in school classrooms. She sewed costumes and lead Scout groups. She brought warmth, joy, and comfort to all daily.



Liane met her Lord Jesus when she was an adult guest at Young Life's Camp Malibu, and afterword, started a youth group at her church. Later, Liane became a Master Gardener and enjoyed transforming people's landscapes.



Liane and Rich moved to Gig Harbor after the children graduated from High School. Shortly after they moved, they were blessed with two grandchildren, Kacie and Brayden who she loved dearly. She eagerly and regularly spent time with them.



In 2001, Liane and Rich moved back to West Seattle where Liane reconnected with old friends while volunteering as a member of an Orthopedic Guild.



In 2015, she was diagnosed with Frontal-Temporal Lobe Dementia and Rich cared for her until she needed professional care during the last four months of her life. However, while her memory and ability to speak faded, she could and did continue to sing and was pitch perfect to the end.



She will be missed certainly, but we will remember the care and joy she gave to friends and family. She was a sweetheart and gave unlimited empathy, laughter, and kindness to all. She was a great cook and wrote poetry for fun. She offered a great smile to everyone she met.



Celebrations will be held after the pandemic is under control.



