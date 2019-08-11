Home

Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
713 CENTRAL AVE N
KENT, WA 98032
(253) 852-2620
Liberino Leonard Patricelli


1942 - 2019
Liberino Leonard Patricelli Obituary
Liberino Leonard Patricelli

Liberino (Lib) Leonard Patricelli of Renton, Washington, passed away on July 28, 2019.

Born to Liberino and Teresa (Bianchi) Patricelli on May 28, 1942, in Seattle, Washington. Graduate of Franklin High School in 1960.

Lib was extremely proud of his military service having dedicated 6+ years to the Marine Reserves.

A long career as a computer analyst at Boeing, retiring in 2001.

A devoted family man. Survived by his loving wife, Penny, his two daughters, Libby (Todd) and Amy (Randy), his four grandchildren, three sisters (Arlene, Dianne, Theresa), and brother (Peter).

For a more completed life story and to sign a digital guest book, please visit:

www.marlattfuneralhome.com

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrances be made as a donation in his name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
